Rolex 24 at Daytona Grand Marshall Scott Pruett Raises a Glass to Great Racing and Great Wine!

Star driver of Indy, Nascar and 5 time winner of the Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona, Scott Pruett joins Dane “On The Road”. Hear as Scott shares transition during his first year off the track with amazing wines from Pruett Vineyards and culinary events around the country with partner Lexus. Listen as Scott fills us in on the excitement of going back to Daytona as Grand Marshall and the honor of being recognized as one of the all time greats for IMSA as the series turns 50.