× Hoge and Jahns, Episode 212: Bears-Eagles Wild Card Postgame Show

Doink! The season is over. And what a brutal way for it to end. Adam Hoge and Adam Jahns are here to wrap up a crazy Wild Card game and try to make sense of what happened. They bring you the postgame sound from Cody Parkey, Matt Nagy and Mitch Trubisky and talk about Parkey’s future in Chicago. Oh, and a wild animal runs onto the field into the middle of the podcast. Listen below!

