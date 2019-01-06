× Did J.B. Pritzker make empty promises during his campaign?

Rick Pearson is joined by Illinois House Republican leader Jim Durkin of Western Springs to discuss where Republicans fit into the new dynamic of Democrats expanding their legislative majorities. Jim shares details about two new legislation expected to come into play within the next week that will affect tollway authorities and agency members; as well as his opinions on J.B. Pritzker capability of fulfilling all of the commitments he made during his campaign.