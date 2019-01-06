PHOTO: Johnny Galecki of CBS’ ‘Big Bang Theory’, Kevin Bacon and Michael Bacon. Courtesy of Devious Planet, Gene Simmons, bass player for the band Kiss, performs during their performance at the PNC Bank Arts Center in Holmdel, N.J. on Tuesday, July 20, 2004. (AP Photo/Christopher Barth), Bob Odenkirk of ‘Better Call Saul’. Courtesy of AMC Networks, John Landecker, photo by Trace Lysette.
Dave Plier’s Favorite Conversations of the Year: Johnny Galecki, Kevin Bacon, Gene Simmons, Bob Odenkirk, John Records Landecker & Bob Sirott, Tim Matheson, Frankie Avalon, Jimmie Walker
PHOTO: Johnny Galecki of CBS’ ‘Big Bang Theory’, Kevin Bacon and Michael Bacon. Courtesy of Devious Planet, Gene Simmons, bass player for the band Kiss, performs during their performance at the PNC Bank Arts Center in Holmdel, N.J. on Tuesday, July 20, 2004. (AP Photo/Christopher Barth), Bob Odenkirk of ‘Better Call Saul’. Courtesy of AMC Networks, John Landecker, photo by Trace Lysette.
Dave looks back on his Favorite Conversations on the Year (Part Two) featuring Johnny Galecki from CBS’ ‘Big Bang Theory’, actor and musician Kevin Bacon, Kiss legend Gene Simmons, Bob Odenkirk from AMC’s ‘Better Call Saul’, Chicago radio icons John Records Landecker & Bob Sirott, Tim Matheson on the 40th anniversary of ‘Animal House’, music icon Frankie Avalon and comedian Jimmie Walker.