× Dave Plier’s Favorite Conversations of the Year: Johnny Galecki, Kevin Bacon, Gene Simmons, Bob Odenkirk, John Records Landecker & Bob Sirott, Tim Matheson, Frankie Avalon, Jimmie Walker

Dave looks back on his Favorite Conversations on the Year (Part Two) featuring Johnny Galecki from CBS’ ‘Big Bang Theory’, actor and musician Kevin Bacon, Kiss legend Gene Simmons, Bob Odenkirk from AMC’s ‘Better Call Saul’, Chicago radio icons John Records Landecker & Bob Sirott, Tim Matheson on the 40th anniversary of ‘Animal House’, music icon Frankie Avalon and comedian Jimmie Walker.