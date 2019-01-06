Chef Brad Miller Takes Us Truckin’!
Star of Cooking Channel’s “Food Truck Nation” Chef Brad Miller joins Dane “On The Road”. Hear as this Chicagoland native shares his journey from family butcher shop to Food Truck TV star and the exciting adventures he is taking viewers on this season. Listen as Brad shares crazy cool dishes from trucks across America and his home base restaurant in LA, Inn at the 7th Ray that is the most romantic spot in the city. For for information about the premier on Jan 22 and times and dates for favorite episodes, go to cookingchanneltv.com.