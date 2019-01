× Wintrust Business Lunch 1/5/19: Natalie Kitroeff, Peter Rudegeair, Mary Pilon

Amy Guth discusses breastfeeding in the workplace, and workers in a Virginia prison who smuggled breast pumps into work, with New York Times reporter Natalie Kitroeff. Later, Amy talks about apps that give small business loans, and the new CEO attempting to change the culture at the Dallas Mavericks.