The Patti Vasquez Show 1.4.18 | Uncork and binge with "Derry Girls", Kelly Bauer from Block Club Chicago and the Finally Friday Panel

Tonight on the Patti Vasquez Show:

Susan Danenberger from Danenberger Family Vineyards brings you another binge-worthy pairing with the hilarious Irish series “Derry Girls”.

Kelly Bauer of Block Club Chicago talks about her recent story of suburban families forced to pay back tuition to elite CPS schools after they lied about their addresses to get their kids enrolled.

Elliott Serrano dishes on all things geek, including Black Panther’s chances of getting an Oscar nod for Best Picture.

Plus, the Finally Friday panel convenes to take on all things politics.