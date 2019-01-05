× The Masked Singer premiered this week. L.A. Times tv critic shares her review

Los Angeles Times t.v. critic Lorraine Ali joins the Matt Bubala Show to discuss her review of the new series The Masked Singer. Imagine this series as American Idol meets Dancing With The Stars. The show is a singing competition with celebrities in costumes. The show was built up heavily with promos…but is this a rock bottom for reality t.v.? Ali feels that “there isn’t such a thing as a bottom” because there is so many options on television or from popular streaming sites like Netflix and Hulu. Ali thinks that t.v. networks need to “have mass appeal” and sometimes look for cheap options that get tons of viewers. Tune in for the full conversation and find out what other shows were discussed.