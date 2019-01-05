× ‘The Making of Slap Shot’ author Jonathon Jackson goes behind the scenes of a classic

Author and longtime hockey writer Jonathon Jackson joins Nick Digilio in honor of the upcoming Nick D Film Club screening of Slap Shot for a conversation on his book The Making of Slap Shot: Behind the Scenes of the Greatest Hockey Movie Ever Made. They discuss some of the history behind he film and how it’s been able to endure as a classic sports movie, its accuracy in capturing the game as it was in the late ’70’s, what Paul Newman and some of the other stars thought of the movie’s legacy, and more.