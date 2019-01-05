The Chicago Way w/John Kass (01/05/19): Paul Vallas calls out the “code of silence” at City Hall surrounding Ald. Ed Burke, Tom Bevan prognosticates for 2019, and Kasso tells a tale of FBI Special Agent Edward McNamara

Posted 5:28 PM, January 5, 2019, by

FILE - In this Sept. 8, 2010 file photo, Chicago Ald. Ed Burke is seen during a City Council meeting in Chicago. The Chicago Tribune says federal agents executed search warrants at the City Hall office of the powerful Chicago alderman. An unidentified law enforcement source told the Tribune agents arrive at Ed Burke's aldermanic office Thursday Nov. 29, 2018 morning, told staff to leave and pulled brown paper across its glass doors blocking the view. (AP Photo/M. Spencer Green, File)

The Chicago Way w/John Kass (01/05/19): This week John Kass and Jeff Carlin are Paul Vallas to talk about the bombshell federal indictment alleging that Ald. Ed Burke extorted campaign donations and business for his law firm from a restauranteur hoping to do business in Chicago. Then, co-founder of Real Clear Politics, Tom Bevan joins the conversation with his political predictions for 2019. And finally, Kasso tells a story of Chicago politics akin to the film The Departed.

Download this episode here by using ‘Save As’here>WGNPlus
Subscribe to The Chicago Way here