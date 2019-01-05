× The Chicago Way w/John Kass (01/05/19): Paul Vallas calls out the “code of silence” at City Hall surrounding Ald. Ed Burke, Tom Bevan prognosticates for 2019, and Kasso tells a tale of FBI Special Agent Edward McNamara

The Chicago Way w/John Kass (01/05/19): This week John Kass and Jeff Carlin are Paul Vallas to talk about the bombshell federal indictment alleging that Ald. Ed Burke extorted campaign donations and business for his law firm from a restauranteur hoping to do business in Chicago. Then, co-founder of Real Clear Politics, Tom Bevan joins the conversation with his political predictions for 2019. And finally, Kasso tells a story of Chicago politics akin to the film The Departed.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3582984/3582984_2019-01-05-181324.64kmono.mp3

