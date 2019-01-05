× T.V. series, the Bears, and the theories of pop vs. soda: Matt Bubala Full Show 1-5-2019

For the first show of 2019, Matt and the crew are back and talk about the plethora of television shows. At 1:30 a.m., we chat with Los Angeles Times t.v. critic Lorraine Ali on her Masked Singer review. Listeners also chime in to chat about their favorite television shows. Throughout the show, we chat about tips for Matt to get through a meeting…if the Bears are able to succeed in playoffs!! Matt and Jess attended the Winter Classic and recap their experience. The gang also gives updates on their New Year’s resolutions like removing pizza from our diet. We talk about unhealthy cravings with diet soda and listeners share their thoughts.