OTL #638: Pollution in NW Indiana, Chicago Puppet Theater Fest, Neighborhood affordability study

Mike Stephen learns how the government shutdown canceled an EPA pollution hearing in East Chicago, previews the Chicago International Puppet Theater Festival with artistic director Blair Thomas, and discusses a study analyzing increasing housing prices in Chicago neighborhoods and the impact of those price increases. The local music this week is brought to you by Noiseferatu. ALSO: Let us know about your favorite cozy winter neighborhood bars/taverns here!

