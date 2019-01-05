× Gery Chico, Golsteyn, new IL laws and much more

In the first episode of 2019, Rich and Tina speak with former Chicago Public Schools Board President and Chicago Park District Board President Gery Chico about his Chicago mayoral candidacy.

Southwestern Law School Professor and national security law expert Rachel E. VanLandingham joins the show to discuss the case against former Army Major Matthew Golsteyn who has been charged with murder in connection with the 2010 killing of a suspected Taliban bomb maker.

Correspondent and “Chicago Tonight” segment host Amanda Vinicky talks with Tina and Rich about the new 2019 Illinois state laws that went into effect this week.

In the Legal Grab Bag, Tampico Beverages Executive Vice President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary Pedro DeJesus and entertainer, deal maker and WGN Radio host Harry Teinowitz join Rich and Tina to discuss breaking legal news involving Alderman Burke’s arrest, a Seattle Mariners discrimination lawsuit, Kevin Spacey’s latest trip to court, and a copyrighted bikini, and much more.