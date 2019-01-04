× Wintrust Business Lunch 1/4/19: The White House Science Adviser, The 3rd Annual Civics Essay Contest, & Fake Bears Tickets

Warby Parker, Allbirds, and Bonobos are some of the major players for online retail, but Jon Hansen and Andrea Hanis explained how these companies are making a physical impact on the shopping scene here is the city of Chicago, but in one are in particular. Rochelle Garner then joined Jon to explain how the Science Adviser in the White House will provided some important input to scientific decision making, Maria Vathis shared the details of this year’s Civics Essay Contest on Social Media Bullying and the First Amendment, and Steve Bernas reminded us about the spike in tickets scams coming this weekend at the Bears game.