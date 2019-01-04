Video: The first Weekend Warning of the new year

Posted 2:34 PM, January 4, 2019, by , Updated at 02:33PM, January 4, 2019

Several winter activities, a flower show, and a big Bears game are all on the agenda for this first weekend of 2019. And, as always, the Traffix Chicago app is ready to help you avoid delays as you travel on Chicago area roads.

Related stories