Top Five@5 (01/04/19): Senator Chuck Schumer attempt to compromise with President Trump to end the government shutdown, Netflix’s ‘Bird Box’ breaks records, Kevin Hart opens up about the Oscars, and more…

Posted 6:47 PM, January 4, 2019, by , Updated at 06:42PM, January 4, 2019

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., speaks to reporters after meeting with President Donald Trump about border security in the Situation Room of the White House, Friday, Jan. 4, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Top Five@5 for Friday, January 04, 2019:

Senator Chuck Schumer and President Trump are still at odds over building a wall at the southern border which could result in a longer government shutdown. Rep. Rashida Tlaib of Michigan, after being sworn into congress uses profanity to express her feelings on the President. Netflix’s ‘Bird Box’ sets records for the streaming service. Kevin Hart spoke with Ellen DeGeneres about hosting the Oscars, and more!

Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter

And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!