× Top Five@5 (01/04/19): Senator Chuck Schumer attempt to compromise with President Trump to end the government shutdown, Netflix’s ‘Bird Box’ breaks records, Kevin Hart opens up about the Oscars, and more…

Top Five@5 for Friday, January 04, 2019:

Senator Chuck Schumer and President Trump are still at odds over building a wall at the southern border which could result in a longer government shutdown. Rep. Rashida Tlaib of Michigan, after being sworn into congress uses profanity to express her feelings on the President. Netflix’s ‘Bird Box’ sets records for the streaming service. Kevin Hart spoke with Ellen DeGeneres about hosting the Oscars, and more!

Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter

Follow @RoeConn Follow @AnnaDavlantes Follow @WGNGoodBuyGirl Follow @VioletaPod Follow @kpowell720 Follow @TheRoeConnShow

And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!