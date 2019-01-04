President Donald Trump, left, listens as Brandon Judd, president of the National Border Patrol Council, talks about border security, Thursday Jan. 3, 2019, after making a surprise visit to the press briefing room of the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
The president checks in with Cochran for the first time in 2019 while Mike Pence matches socks
The president checks in with Cochran for the first time in 2019 while Mike Pence matches socks. The President says he’s getting to the bottom of the shutdown nonsense. He has little confidence in Elizabeth Warren and he thinks Cochran is a looser.