The Opening Bell 1/4/19: US Markets Got Beat Up in December, But Will They Be Able To Get Back Up?

December was a pretty tough month for US markets marking one of the worst months in the last decade. Steve Grzanich broke down that month and what was can expect as we gear up for this next year with Paul Nolte (SVP & Sr. Portfolio Manager at Kingsview Asset Management). A number of economic advisers look at things from a relatively positive perspective, but plenty of American’s see things differently. Brian Sumers (Aviation Business Editor at Skift.com) then joined the program to explain why the United Airlines employee bonus program could impact a flyer’s experience as well as the outlook for the industry in 2019.