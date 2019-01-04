× The John Williams Show Full Podcast 01.04.19: Alderman Ed Burke goes to court, The World Almanac of 2019, best days to travel in 2019, your weekend events

John Williams dives back into the extortion charges filed against Alderman Ed Burke with the help of Attorney and “Legal Face-Off” Host Rich Lenkov, and Chicago Tribune Editorial Board Member Kristen McQueary. Rich was in the courtroom for the hearing yesterday. Then, World Almanac 2019 Senior Editor Sarah Janssen describes why the Almanac is still relevant to many. FareCompare.com CEO Rick Seaney shares great travel tips, including the cheapest dates in 2019 to travel. Finally, John, Elif and Violeta give you what’s going on this weekend in the Chicagoland area, and the Bright Side of Life!