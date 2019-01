× Sherlock Holmes expert Bob Madia: What’s the key to capturing Holmes in a comedy?

Screenwriter and Sherlock Holmes expert Bob Madia joins Nick Digilio on the heels of the widely panned Holmes and Watson film with Will Ferrell and John C. Reilly. They discuss what worked and didn’t work about the film, and some of the other comedic adaptations of the Sherlock Holmes character over the years including The Hound of the Baskervilles, Without a Clue, and more.