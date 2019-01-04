× Roe Conn Full Show (01/04/19): 2nd Ward Alderman Bob Fioretti joins us in-studio, Tom Skilling gives you the weekend forecast, ‘Iron Horse’ joins us for Live Music Friday, a Top Five@5 you won’t believe, and more…

Happy Friday! On today’s show, we have 2nd Ward Alderman and Bob Fioretti in-studio to discuss why he thinks Cook County Board President and mayoral candidate Toni Preckwinkle should step down from running for that office. ‘Sweet’ Lou Canellis gets you ready for this weekend’s Bears playoff game against the Eagles. The Canarble Wagon rolls out, a Top Five@5 you won’t believe, and Iron Horse Stops by for ‘Live Music Friday’.

