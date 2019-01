× Rich Lenkov on the charges against Ald. Ed Burke and the evidence against him and predicting there is more to come

Rich Lenkov joins the Steve Cochran Show to discuss Alderman Ed Burke. The Feds have charged him with allege wiretap on cellphone and captures him in attempted extortion. Rich says another thing that doesn’t look good was the 23 guns found in his 2 offices. Rich also said that from what he’s read, there is a lot of evidence against him. He thinks there is more to come.