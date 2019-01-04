× Political Cartoonist Scott Stantis, Comedian Laurie Kilmartin, and Author Adam Selzer | Full Show (Jan 3rd)

Patti Vasquez welcomes Political Cartoonist for the Chicago Tribune, Scott Stantis, into the studio! Renato Mariotti joins the show to discuss details of the Ed Burke investigation and the criminal charges that have been brought against him. Comedian Laurie Kilmartin calls-in to talk about her thoughts on comedy show etiquette; her recent trip around the world; and her upcoming performance at Zanies in Rosemont. Tickets can be purchased via www.zaniesrosemont.com. Skip Griparis joins the show to provide insight into his background in performing and his musical journey. He also shares details about his show, “Skip Griparis Time Travels to the Heroes of Rock!” at the Metropolis Performing Arts Center in Arlington Heights. To learn more about the show and/or to purchase tickets, click HERE! Author Adam Selzer then stops by to share some of his upcoming works including future tours and pieces that he’s writing. With David Jennings in the newsroom and CaSera (Cash) in the Producer Booth, a conversation evolves about the Chicago Pedway System and binge-worthy TV series.

All this and more!

