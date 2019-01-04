Having a birthday after Christmas can be tough because people can forget to celebrate. It’s Mary Van De Velde’s birthday and usually the show forgets to celebrate but we didn’t today. Cheers to Mary on her special day and wishing her many, many more.
Photos: Happy Birthday Mary Van De Velde
