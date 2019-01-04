× Nightside featuring Hoge & Jahns

Adam Hoge and Adam Jahns take their Bears Podcast into the WGN Radio studio for a special preview of Sunday’s playoff game against Philadelphia Eagles. Mark Carman joins the guys to talk about who has the edge in coaching, offense, defense, and special teams. They get a national perspective from Stacey Dales of the NFL Network and also bring in Zach Berman of the Philadelphia Inquirer to get the opponent’s point of view. The guys do a mock draft of the playoff quarterbacks and play “Matchgame” for teams who need coaches.

