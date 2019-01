× Kelley Kitley on “Dry January” and living you best life: “Be gentle with yourself.”

Kelley Kitley joins the Steve Cochran Show to talk about “Dry January” and living your best life. Kelley advises people to be gentle with themselves and to not go crazy and try to change everything. Choose one aspect to focus on that and be mindful about your approach and if you happen to loose your footing, start again the following day.