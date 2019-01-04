× Dan Fienberg’s individual episode picks and pans from the year in TV

Dan Fienberg is a TV Critic for The Hollywood Reporter and The Fien Print.

In this visit with Nick Digilio, they discuss the Birdbox Challenge and the returns on ITV and Amazon’s Vanity Fair; Dan also shares some more of his worst/most disappointing TV shows and individual episodes of 2018 with entries from 13 Reasons Why, The Romanoffs, Happy Together, Heathers, Ozark and Camping, and his favorite individual episodes including chapters of Dear White People, My Brilliant Friend, The Good Place, and more.