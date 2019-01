× Comedian Laurie Kilmartin is coming to Rosemont

Patti Vasquez speaks with Comedian Laurie Kilmartin about her upcoming performance at Zanies in Rosemont! Laurie also shares her thoughts on comedy show etiquette; her recent trip around the world; and more.

Tickets to see Laurie live at Zanies can be purchased via www.zaniesrosemont.com.

