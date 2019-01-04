× Bill and Wendy Full Show 1.4.19: Hey First Friday

Bill and Wendy kick off the first Friday of the new year with a bang! The Bears are headed to the playoffs for the first time since 2010! Chicago Bears Insider Adam Hoge gives his predictions for the Bears vs. Eagles. A new set of driving laws came into effect for Illinois on January 1st. Attorney Brian Salvi from Salvi, Schostok & Pritchard P.C. joins the show to explain some of the new laws and what they mean for drivers. Alexander Zalben from Decider.com is back with our weekly TV news roundup. And Bill and Wendy explain why millennials have a problem with Seinfeld.

