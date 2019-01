× Attorney Rich Lenkov, Chicago Tribune Columnist Kristen McQueary: Ald. Ed Burke “A real pathetic representation of how we do business in Chicago”

Attorney and “Legal Face-Off” Host Rich Lenkov joins John Williams to describe the atmosphere in Alderman Ed Burke’s first extortion hearing yesterday. And, Chicago Tribune Editorial Board Member Kristen McQueary explains the criminal complaint against Burke, including how he himself provided easy evidence of the crime.