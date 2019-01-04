× Alexander Zalben: What to expect from this year’s Golden Globes, Ellen DeGeneres Support of Kevin Hart, & more

Alexander Zalben from Decider.com joins Bill and Wendy for the first time in the new year! They talk about Netflix success with ‘Bird Box’ and ‘Black Mirror,’ Ellen DeGeneres’ decision to support Kevin Hart as Oscar host, what to expect at this year’s Golden Globe Awards ceremony, what new on TV this weekend, and more.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, then streaming from noon to 1 p.m.