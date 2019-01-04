FILE - In this Dec. 17, 2018 file photo, Sandra Bullock attends a screening of "Bird Box" at Alice Tully Hall in New York. Netflix lifted the usually tightly sealed lid on its viewership numbers in a recent tweet that disclosed 45 million subscriber accounts had watched the thriller, “Bird Box,” during its first seven days on the service. That made the film the biggest first-week success of any movie made so far for Netflix’s 12-year-old streaming service. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)
Alexander Zalben: What to expect from this year’s Golden Globes, Ellen DeGeneres Support of Kevin Hart, & more
Alexander Zalben from Decider.com joins Bill and Wendy for the first time in the new year! They talk about Netflix success with ‘Bird Box’ and ‘Black Mirror,’ Ellen DeGeneres’ decision to support Kevin Hart as Oscar host, what to expect at this year’s Golden Globe Awards ceremony, what new on TV this weekend, and more.
