Alderman Bob Fioretti joins The Roe Conn Show

The campaign contribution that federal prosecutors allege Alderman Edward Burke requested as part of an extortion scheme was intended for Cook County Board President and Chicago mayoral candidate Toni Preckwinkle. Now, Alderman Bob Fioretti, who is also running for Mayor is calling for Preckwinkle to drop out the mayoral race. He joins the Roe Conn Show to explain why he feels she should do so.

