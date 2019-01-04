× After The Bell: Finals Jobs Report of 2018 Excites Economy (312,000 Jobs Added)

Despite the markets finishing on a volatile note, the positive was in the final jobs report of the year. Steve Grzanich chatted with Paul Nolte (SVP & Sr. Portfolio Manager at Kingsivew Asset Management) about the blowout jobs report that beat expectations by over 100,000 jobs (312,000 jobs were added last month). However it’s a new year and we continued to look forward so Steve and Paul focus on where it leaves us in the new year.