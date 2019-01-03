Video: Eddie Brill in the PPG Paints Green Room

Stand-up comedian and former talent booker for the Late Show with David Letterman, Eddie Brill, sits down in the PPG Paints Green Room to give us some insight into who he is offstage. As someone who has booked many comedians from Chicago, as well as performed in Chicago numerous times, Eddie shares what unique qualities he notices about Chicagoans as well as what interesting color he painted his home.

