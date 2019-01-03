× uh-PARENT-ly Ep. 28 | Letting go: How to stop helicoptering your college-aged kids

Did you make any New Year’s resolutions? Here’s one: Let your kids resolve their own issues when it comes to college. uh-PARENT-ly cohosts Tracy Weiner and Anne Johnsos share stories of parental interference at the highest level and admit they’re guilty (occasionally!) of overstepping. That’s why this discussion with Harlan Cohen, bestselling author of The Naked Roommate: And 107 Other Issues You Might Run Into in College, is a reminder of a parent’s real job: not helping your children, but teaching them to help themselves.

