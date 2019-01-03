× Top Five@5 (01/03/18): Nancy Pelosi answer questions on the government shutdown, President Trump makes his case for the border wall, R. Kelly threatens to sue Lifetime Network, a member of Queen releases a single, and more…

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi sits down with the Today Show to answer questions about the government shutdown, and to answer whether or not a sitting President of the United States can be indicted. President Trump holds an impromptu press conference to make his case for a wall on the southern border. Singer and Chicago native R. Kelly threatens to sue Lifetime over a documentary on his alleged indiscretions . Brian May of famed rock group Queen releases his first single in decades, and more!