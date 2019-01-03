× Thought Leader Greg Warsek: A Steady Outlook For 2019’s CRE Industry

There were plenty of ups and down around the economy, but Greg Warsek (SVP & Regional Manager for the Chicago Market for Commercial Real Estate at Associated Bank) explained to Bennett Wakenight that things kept chugging along in the commercial real estate space. Innovate redevelopments, pop-up real estate, and co-working spaces all were major drivers through out the year as Greg discussed on the weekly Associated Bank Thought Leader Conversation.