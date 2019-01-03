× The Wintrust Business Lunch 1/3/19: Chance’s Non-Profit “SocialWorks” & Muhammad Ali’s Southern Michigan Estate Sold

Chance the Rapper has shed a large spot light on the city of Chicago through not only his musical platform, but also through the co-founding the non-profit organization, SocialWorks. Jon Hansen was in for Steve Bertrand again to talk about the non-profit with Nick Heiemann to learn about how the grassroots organization is making an impact all around Chicago and their latest event coming up at the end of January “Taste for The Homeless”. Dennis Rodkin jumped on the program to share some of the real estate rumblings to start off the new year with a lot of buzz coming from Michigan where Muhammad Ali’s $2.5 million estate has being sold off.