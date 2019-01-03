The Opening Bell 1/3/19: Businesses Are Losing $130 Billion Per Year from Health-Related Productivity Loss
We are official into 2019, but there was one last opportunity to check back in on the past year and commercial real estate and our weekly Associated Bank Thought Leader. Bennett Wakenight sat down with Greg Warsek (SVP & Regional Manager for the Chicago Market for Commercial Real Estate at Associated Bank). Dr. Lora Cavuoto (Asst. Professor at University of Buffalo and Author of the ASSIST Study on Workplace Fatigue) then shared the results with Steve Grzanich on how employers can avoid a lack of productivity from employees due to fatigue and employees can be safe at whatever they are doing.