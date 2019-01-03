× The Mincing Rascals 01.03.19: The wall, Police tragedies, Dan Ryan to Obama Expressway

The Mincing Rascals are John Williams and Justin Kaufmann of WGN Radio, and Scott Stantis and Eric Zorn of the Chicago Tribune. They begin by discussing President Trump’s persistence in persuading Republicans and Democrats for the wall. Then, the Rascals discuss the year in police deaths both in the line of duty, and by suicide. The group goes over talks of changing the name of the Dan Ryan to the Obama Expressway.

Scott recommends checking out the Ultima Thule flyby.

Justin recommends watching season three of “Series of Unfortunate Events” on Netflix.

Eric recommends listening to “The End of the World” podcast.

John recommends reading Small Fry by Lisa Brennan-Jobs.