The John Williams Show Full Podcast 01.03.19: Triplets shooting free throws, “The Interview Show,” the #YearofLove

John Williams shares a story of how triplets got away with alternating shooting free throws on their basketball team. There are disagreements on the fairness of that between he and you. Then, “The Interview Show” Host Mark Bazer joins the show to preview his upcoming season and Friday’s live show at The HideOut. Finally, DePaul Director of University Events Jen Kramer shares why she decided to write a #YearofLove note to someone new every day last year.