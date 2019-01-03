× Roe Conn Full Show (01/03/19): Alderman Ed Burke is charged with attempted extortion of Burger King owners, Lester Holt gives us the latest on the government shutdown, Adam Hoge previews the Bears vs Philadelphia game this Sunday, a Top Five@5 you won’t believe, and more…

On the Thursday edition on The Roe Conn Show with Anna Davlantes, Brian Noonan fills-in for today. WGN-TV’s Ben Bradley drops by to give us the latest on Alderman Ed Burke who is now charged with attempted extortion of Burger King owners. Tom Skilling gives us the weekend forecast, Lester Holt of NBC Nightly News gives us the latest from Washington. A Top Five@5 you won’t believe, and more!