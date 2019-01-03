In this July 31, 1988 photo provided by the WWE, "Mean" Gene Okerlund addresses the crowd before a pro wrestling event in Milwaukee. Okerlund, who interviewed pro wrestling superstars "Macho Man" Randy Savage, The Ultimate Warrior and Hulk Hogan, has died. He was 76. WWE announced Okerlund's death on its website Wednesday, Jan. 2, 2019. (WWE via AP)
Remembering Mean Gene Okerlund, ‘Super Dave’ Bob Einstein and ‘The Captain’ Daryl Dragon
The beginning of the year has already brought us three notable celebrity deaths: legendary wrestling broadcaster ‘Mean’ Gene Okerlund, comic great Bob Einstein (aka Super Dave Osborne, aka Marty Funkhauser), and the ‘Captain’ of Captain & Tennille, Daryl Dragon, who all passed away on January 2nd – all at age 76.
Nick Digilio looks back on their lives and careers, including audio highlights and listener memories.