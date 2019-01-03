× Remembering Mean Gene Okerlund, ‘Super Dave’ Bob Einstein and ‘The Captain’ Daryl Dragon

The beginning of the year has already brought us three notable celebrity deaths: legendary wrestling broadcaster ‘Mean’ Gene Okerlund, comic great Bob Einstein (aka Super Dave Osborne, aka Marty Funkhauser), and the ‘Captain’ of Captain & Tennille, Daryl Dragon, who all passed away on January 2nd – all at age 76.

Nick Digilio looks back on their lives and careers, including audio highlights and listener memories.