NASA’s New Horizons mission just revealed a new image of Ultima Thule in 3-D. Three days after the historic flyby, less than 1% of the data from those observations has been sent back to Earth, and no more is expected for several days. Andrew Johnston, Adler Planetarium’s VP of Astronomy and Collections joins The Roe Conn Show to discuss just how those images were received and when to expect more.