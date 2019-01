× Jen Kramer on her 2018 #YearofLove: “People see it as an opportunity for themselves”

Jen Kramer, the director of university events at Depaul, joins John Williams to talk about her #YearofLove, her 2018 resolution, which she fulfilled. She talks about how it all started, with a homeless man named Anthony. Then, she divulges her potential 2019 goal.