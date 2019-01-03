× How the music and lyrics of Jay-Z provide insight and perspective on life, business and everything in between

Marketing professional, former resident of Bed-Stuy and lifelong Jay-Z fan Quinn Bryant joins Justin to discuss her book, “What Would Jay-Z Do?” Quinn talks about where the idea to write this book comes from, when she began to listen to Jay-Z’s music, the deeper side of Jay-Z that people might not know about, her effort to be Jay-Z’s marketing intern and if she still has aspirations to meet Jay-Z.

