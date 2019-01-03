× Hoge and Jahns, Episode 210: Wildcard Weekend – Bears-Eagles, NFL Preview

The Bears will play their first playoff game since the 2010 season when they host the Philadelphia Eagles this Sunday afternoon on NBC. After making a huge show-related announcement, Adam Hoge and Adam Jahns preview everything you need to know about the matchup. They play some audio from former Bears’ reciever, Alshon Jeffery. The guys also have the game’s biggest questions, and each make a bold prediction as well. In addition to predicting the score for the Bears-Eagles game, they make picks against the spread for the rest of Wildcard Weekend and the College Football National Championship game as well.

