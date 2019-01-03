× Cheapest, best video games to kick off 2019

Cody and Jon go FULL GAMER and review their favorite video games played over the past year, in addition to discussing what they learned about balancing video games with real life. Plus: a look ahead at what’s to come in 2019!

Show Notes:

Cody discusses Final Fantasy XIV: Stormblood, Undertale, 20XX, Timespinner, and more!

He and Jon both discuss Sid Meier’s Civilization VI and Heroes of the Storm.

Jon talks Darkest Dungeon, Endless Space 2, Final Fantasy XII: Zodiac Age, Dead Cells, and more!

