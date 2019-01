× Bill and Wendy Full Show 1.3.19: 76 is a deadly number

Bill and Wendy remember the lives of Bob Einstein, Gene Okerlund, and Daryl Dragon. They also discuss the ‘Bird Box’ challenge and the best comic strip of 2018! After that, WGN TV’s Dean Richards shares his best and worst movies of 2018.



