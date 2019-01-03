× Are New Year’s Resolutions becoming a thing of the past?

Patti Vasquez welcomes Dr. John Duffy and Paul Farahvar into the studio as they discuss New Years Resolutions and if the “New Year, New You” phrase really makes sense. The trio also talk post-death options as Washington State has just legalized human composting; share their respective “Something Good” stories; and more.

All this and more! Listen to the full podcast right here:

Love the show or want to reach out to Patti? FACEBOOK | TWITTER | WGN SHOW PAGE | ITunes